Spring-like weather all week long

(KSLA) - With the Spring equinox right around the corner, we are off to a early start to Spring-like weather. Temperatures will be very warm and rain will be possible about every day.
This evening will have more clouds on the increase. There should not be any rain, so we will remain dry. There is a chance of a beautiful sunset with the clouds around. Just need enough sunshine to light them up! Temperatures will be warm this evening and should remain in the 60s.
Tonight will have overcast with little to no rain. I do not expect any until around sunrise. Even then, not everyone will see rain. Overall, I have the rain chance at 0% for tonight, but will be up to 20% quickly in the morning. Temperatures will cool to the upper 50s, so it will be quite mild.
Wednesday and Thursday will each be cloudy with a possible shower. This next weather maker on its way will be taking its time and remain just to our north. Therefore, we will see a lot of southerly winds that will keep temperatures very warm and will keep the clouds around. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 80s in the afternoon. Both days I expect to wake up to some light showers, but will likely take a break from the rain in the afternoon.
Friday’s chance of rain is still only a 20% chance. The slow moving cold front to our north will be heading south in our direction. If we do see any rain, it will not last too long. Temperatures will be very warm and will be in the lower 80s!
Allergens are also getting to become a nuisance. It is fairly low for now, but it a bit noticeable. As we go through the next few days, it will only get worse. Allergens like Juniper, ash, and oak are all highest in the ArkLaTex. Here’s just an early heads up that any allergies will be getting worse most likely.
This weekend has a better chance to see the rain. Depending on when the cold front decides to move more south and start moving east, is when we will begin to see that rain. Saturday now only has a 20% chance for a couple showers, but will still be mostly cloudy. Sunday will see more rain and has a severe threat at the moment. As of now, there is a slight risk for the ArkLaTex. Be sure to check back for any changes to timing.
Monday will have some lingering showers and maybe a storm or two. By the afternoon, however, the sunshine should return. Temperatures will still be pleasant and warm up to the lower to mid 70s. So, it should be a nice day!
We will be your First Alert on the storms expected Sunday and have the latest on any severe threat. Have a great rest of your week!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.