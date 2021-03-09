Save Our Seniors initiative expands in Texas; includes two ArkLaTex counties

(KSLA) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that 34 counties will participate in the second week of the Save Our Seniors initiative.
The Save Our Seniors initiative provides seniors throughout the state of Texas. Two East Texas counties will participate in the expansion: Bowie and Titus.
“With the Save Our Seniors initiative, Texas is providing vaccines to seniors across our state who are most at risk from COVID-19,” Abbott said, in a news release. “For the second week of the program, we have allocated over 10,000 vaccines to reach the most vulnerable populations in our communities. I thank the men and women of the National Guard who are carrying out this important mission to protect seniors in need.”
The state will work with local officials and service organizations to provide vaccinations to Texans who are 75 years or older or homebound by setting up drive-through vaccine clinics.
Other counties participating in the second week are:
- Aransas
- Bandera
- Brooks
- Caldwell
- Callahan
- Coke
- Coleman
- Dallas
- Duval
- Henderson
- Hockley
- Lampasas
- Leon
- Liberty
- Mason
- Mitchell
- Presidio
- Rusk
- Sabine
- San Patricio
- Stephens
- Sutton
- Trinity
- Val Verde
- Van Zandt
- Walker
- Waller
- Webb
- Wharton
- Willacy
- Wilson
- Wood
The Save our Seniors initiative is made possible through a collaboration with the Texas Division of Emergency, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the Texas Military Department.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.