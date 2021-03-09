President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Louisiana following severe winter storms

(KSLA) - On Tuesday, March 9, President Joe Biden declared a major disaster declaration for Louisiana.
The announcement is following severe winter storms Feb. 11-19.
This includes the northwest Louisiana parishes of Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster.
Other parishes include Avoyelles, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Concordia, East Baton Rouge, Franklin, Grant, LaSalle, Madison, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland, West Carroll and Winn.
The declaration makes available federal aid to help residents and businesses in the affected areas.
FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program (IHP) provides financial and direct services to eligible individuals and households affected by a disaster who have uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses plus other programs to help individuals and business owners recover.
Call toll-free at (800) 621-3362 or click here to begin the registration process.
Federal funding also is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures and hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.