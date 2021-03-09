6 people cited for illegally selling an alcoholic beverage to someone under the age of 21

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Parish authorities recently checked 30 businesses and found 80% of them to be in compliance with laws prohibiting underage alcohol sales.
Six employees were cited March 4 for selling an alcoholic beverage to someone under the age of 21, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.
Those workers and the places where the violations occurred are:
- Michael Crisman, 24, at Stonewall Beverage Co. in the 12800 block of Mansfield Road in Keithville;
- Elizabeth Ezernack, 24, at Speedy’s Drive Throux in the 11700 block of Mansfield Road in Keithville;
- Cynthia Johnson, 46, at S&A Truck Stop in the 12300 block of Mansfield Road in Keithville;
- Karim Merchant, 60, at Elsie’s Truck Stop in the 7700 block of Louisiana Highway 1 in Shreveport;
- Delessia Murphy, 23, at Relay Station in the 10200 block of LA 1 in Shreveport; and,
- Macie Parkerson 31, at Lickskillet Liquor in the 10100 block of U.S. Highway 79 in Greenwood, (second offense).
The two dozen locations that were checked and found to be in compliance with the law are:
IDA
- Super S Travel Plaza in the 6900 block of Mira Myrtis Road
GREENWOOD
- Cowhands Saloon in the 11600 block of U.S. Highway 80
- Relay Station in the 9100 block of U.S. 79
- Tobacco Country in the 11500 block of U.S. 80
KEITHVILLE
- Crawdaddy’s in the 12200 block of Mansfield Road
- General Store in the 6200 block of Colquitt Road
- The Derrick in the 6700 block of Colquitt Road
- Triple J Travel Plaza in the 8300 block of Springridge Texas Line Road
MOORINGSPORT
- Longwood General Store in the 3500 block of Louisiana Highway 169
- The Triangle in the 10800 block of LA 1
OIL CITY
- Dollar General in the 100 block of LA 1
- E-Z Mart #1 in the 200 block of LA 1
SHREVEPORT
- CEFCO in the 5800 block of North Market Street
- Daiquiri Express in the 5700 block of North Market
- Express Mart Valero in the 7900 block of Old Mooringsport Road
- First and Last Stop in the 10200 block of Linwood Avenue
- Super S in the 3900 block of Roy Road
- Walmart Fuel Station in the 4700 block of Northport Boulevard
- Walmart Supercenter in the 4700 block of Northport Boulevard
VIVIAN
- 7 & 7 Food Store in the 900 block of South Pine Street
- Cash Magic in the 14300 block of LA 1
- Dub’s Texaco in the 100 block of South Pine Street
- E-Z Mart #2 in the 200 block of South Pine Street
- JR’s Saloon in the 15500 block of LA 1
