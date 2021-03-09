LIVE DEBATE: Candidates for BESE District 4 will face off ahead of March 20 election in La.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Voters in most northwest Louisiana parishes will head to the polls Saturday, March 20 to vote for a new member for the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), among a number of other things.
Ahead of the election, on March 13, Bossier Watch will stream a live debate between the candidates. The debate is schedule for Saturday, March 13 at 6 p.m. Invited participants include candidates Shelly McFarland (R), Michael Melerine (R), John Milkovich (I), Cassie Williams (D), and Cody Whitaker (No party).
The event is being sponsored by the Caddo Alliance for Freedom, SmarterGeek, and Acadiana Mortgage. Moderators of the debate will be the regular hosts of Bossier Watch, Duke Lowrie and Rex Moncrief.
The public is not invited to attend in-person, but can watch the debate live either on Facebook or on Bossier Watch’s website.
