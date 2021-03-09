Lafayette Co. deputy injured in wreck honored by attorney general

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Every year, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge honors a law enforcement officer from each county across the state at a special reception. There was unfinished business at this year’s event, but the attorney general made it right with a visit to Lafayette County.
“Broke ribs, shattered collar bone, and a small fracture in my vertebra,” said Deputy Kris Carr.
Those are the injuries Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kris Carr received after being involved in a wreck on Jan. 23. Carr was driving his unit when an alleged drunk driver hit him.
“I’m doing better, yes sir,” Carr replied when asked how he’s doing now.
“We pray that you are healthy and back out on the streets full time,” said Rutledge.
Monday evening (March 8), Attorney General Rutledge recognized Deputy Carr as the Officer of the Year for Lafayette County. The award is normally given out at a special event in Little Rock, but Carr was not able to attend the event due to his injuries, so the attorney general decided to deliver the honor in person.
“So we can’t say thank you enough to Officer Kris Carr and his courage and professionalism as a police officer,” Rutledge said.
Deputy Carr is a four-year veteran with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and now serves as a sergeant. He’s still on medical leave due to the wreck and says the attorney general’s award is well appreciated.
“It helps out a lot. It’s motivation to hurry up and get well to get back out here and help the people of this county,” Carr said.
