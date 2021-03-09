COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - COVID-19 vaccinations are underway across the ArkLaTex. With condition requirements expanding for some states, more people are now eligible to get the vaccine.
Below are the current locations offering vaccines. Locations ask that that you bring an ID and proof of insurance.
Arcadia, La.
Arcadia Family Pharmacy (1311 Hazel St.) - Friday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bossier, La.
David Raines Community Health Centers drive-thru event (Pierre Bossier Mall) - Friday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Preregistration is required. Register here or call (318) 227-3354.
Vaccine appointments are also available at the David Raines Community Health Centers’ clinics in Shreveport, Bossier, Gilliam and Minden.
