Community members react to Gov. Edwards’ expansion of vaccine eligibility

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in a news conference Tuesday, March 9, that the state of Louisiana would be expanding vaccine eligibility.
The announcement came as a bit of surprise to many. Retail or grocery workers are still not specifically named as having vaccine priority in Louisiana, although many of them with health conditions are now eligible.
The long list of newly-eligible people for the vaccine includes smokers, overweight individuals and many more.
A decrease in COVID-19 vaccine appointments, and a reliable amount of the vaccine, are two reasons why Gov. Edwards says they expanded the list of eligibility for the vaccine.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 5 where Tayler Davis interviews community members on their reaction to the expansion.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.