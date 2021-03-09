Caddo Commissioner proposes COVID-19 memorial

“We have lost so many innocent lives due to a silent killer,” Johnson said. “I just thought we needed to make a memorial. A lot of people didn’t see this coming. So many got it by being in the wrong place at the wrong time. I thought with our first responders, the nurses, the doctors having to work extra and responding to calls and never knowing when you get to the scene if that silent killer is there or not. For the people who did pass, I just feel like we need to do something to give their families some type of brighter look of saying at least my mother, my father, my grandfather, my uncle, my cousin, my son is being remembered. I think we are in a position where we can do that.”