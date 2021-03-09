BCPD officer’s belligerent behavior caught on camera; traffic stop leads to firing

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An incident caught on camera that happened on Jan. 13 cost a Bossier City Police Department officer his job.
It all started with a phone call, reporting that a police officer was driving his unit recklessly on Highway 62 in Benton. After the call, department supervisors identified the driver as off-duty officer, Travis Coker.
The internal affairs report says supervisors found an empty medicine bottle in Coker’s unit. It also says he appeared to be under the influence of some sort of medication or illicit substance. Because Coker was driving a police vehicle at the time, supervisors ordered him to take a reasonable suspicion drug test as per BCPD policy.
Coker refused, and became agitated.
As a result of his refusal, he was placed on administrative leave.
Thirteen days later, the internal affairs case against Coker was sustained, however, the department did not fire him for another two weeks... which was the same day KSLA’s Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron started asking for public records on the case.
