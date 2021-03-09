Are you fully vaccinated? Here’s the CDC’s new guidance on what you can do

(KSLA) - As hundreds of thousands become vaccinated for COVID-19 across the ArkLaTex, the CDC is updating its guidance on what fully vaccinated individuals should and should not do.
According to the CDC, being fully vaccinated means at least two weeks have transpired since a person received their second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The same concept applies to Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine: two weeks must’ve passed since a person got that one dose.
Here’s a breakdown of the new guidance:
- Vaccinated people can:
- Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
- Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without masks or social distancing
- Refrain from quarantine or testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic
- But, vaccinated individuals should continue the following:
- Continue to wear a mask and practice physical distancing in public
- Wear masks, practice physical distancing and follow other COVID mitigation measures when around unvaccinated people who are at a higher risk for developing severe COVID-19 disease
- Avoid medium to large-sized crowds and in-person gatherings
- Get tested for COVID-19 if experiencing symptoms
- Adhere to guidance from employers
- Follow CDC and health department travel guidance
- Currently, the CDC is still urging the public to avoid non-essential travel - regardless of whether someone is vaccinated
Since this is the initial guidance for vaccinated individuals, as more people are inoculated, the CDC says it will likely be updated.
