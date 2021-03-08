Work week warm up with rain and storms possible this weekend

Wednesday and Thursday will each be cloudy with a possible shower. This next weather maker on its way will be taking its time and remain just to our north. Therefore, we will see a lot of southerly winds that will keep temperatures warm and will keep the clouds around. Wednesday will not completely rule out a peak of sun but still mostly cloud with highs in the mid 70s to upper 70s. Thursday will be more overcast but despite the cloud cover temperatures will warm near 80.