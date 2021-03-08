Work week warm up with rain and storms possible this weekend

Happy Monday everyone! Another picture perfect day continues with more than enough sunshine and warm weather. Enjoy it today because clouds move in Tuesday with rain chances later this week.
The rest of your Monday will continue to be wonderful weather wise with highs today in the low 70s area wide in the ArkLaTex! Winds are out of the southeast around 5-10mph with calmer winds in the evening. For the commute home: temperatures drop in the upper 60s with mostly clear skies but clouds will begin working their way in. Nice enough the let the window down.
Overnight temperatures will only be dropping into the low 50s with increasing clouds.
Tuesday: a dry day nonetheless but I think skies will be partly cloudy for the day. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s with highs during the afternoon slightly warmer in the low to mid 70s. It will be a WINDY day with winds 5-15mph at times so hang on to your hats and keep lunch indoors.
Wednesday and Thursday will each be cloudy with a possible shower. This next weather maker on its way will be taking its time and remain just to our north. Therefore, we will see a lot of southerly winds that will keep temperatures warm and will keep the clouds around. Wednesday will not completely rule out a peak of sun but still mostly cloud with highs in the mid 70s to upper 70s. Thursday will be more overcast but despite the cloud cover temperatures will warm near 80.
Friday’s chance of rain is still only a 20% chance. The slow moving cold front to our north will be heading south in our direction. If we do see any rain, it will not last too long. Temperatures will be very warm and will be in the upper 70s pushing for the 80s!
This weekend has a better chance to see the rain. Depending on when the cold front decides to move more south and start moving east, is when we will begin to see that rain. There could also be some storms involved as well. Sunday severe threat at the moment includes a Slight risk for the ArkLaTex. Be sure to check back for any changes to timing.
Have a great Monday!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.