Vaccination event planned at Pierre Bossier Mall on March 12

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, March 12, a drive-through vaccination event will be held at the Pierre Bossier Mall.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is made possible by David Raines Community Health Centers.
Pre-registration is required by signing up online here or by calling (318) 227-3354. Phone lines are open 24 hours a day.
Approximately 1,000 first-dose vaccine appointments are available to those who are eligible. Those who can get vaccinations are individuals 65 years or older, teachers and healthcare workers, law enforcement and other first responders, individuals ages 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes Covid-19.”
Those with the following conditions can receive a vaccine:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions
- Obesity
- Sickle Cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Vaccine appointments are available at David Raines Community Health Centers and clinics in Shreveport, Bossier City, Gilliam and Minden.
“David Raines Community Health Centers is committed to the well-being of our community,” said Willie C. White III, CEO of David Raines Community Health Centers. “Vaccination appointments are currently open to persons who are eligible. We will continue to provide access to vaccines as they become available.”
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.