Stabbing reported outside of store on David Raines Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing in Shreveport Monday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Monday, March 8 on David Raines Road near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The stabbing is believed to have happened in the parking lot of the Quick Pack Grocery.
Dispatch records show at least four police units responded to the scene.
Police say the victim sustained a laceration to the chest. The person’s injury is considered non-life-threatening. No suspect has been identified at this time.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.