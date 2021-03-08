Shreveport business announces decision to ‘lift all mask mandates’ for customers

Store employees will still wear masks.

Generic photo of face masks (Source: Storyblocks)
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In a Facebook post on March 5, Maxwell’s Market in Shreveport announced that they will no longer enforce a mask mandate in store.

Customers not wearing a mask in-store will not be asked to wear a mask or refused service.

The business then issued a clarification on March 6.

Maxwell’s Market is located at 4861 Line Avenue.

According to Louisiana law, if a business is not in compliance with state mandates, a business or person can face up to a $500 fine or six months in the parish jail — or both.

