New Texarkana Arkansas Middle School campus opens

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A four-year project is now complete — and the doors have opened for the first time at Texarkana Arkansas Middle School.
On Monday, March 8, students and staff began arriving early to the newly opened Texarkana Arkansas Middle School. Located north of Interstate 30 on Jefferson Avenue, the school will house six, seven and eighth-grade students. However, only seventh and eighth graders moved in today. All other students will begin next fall.
The new facility will house around 1,000 students and 75 staff members. Over 50 classrooms are inside the building, including two gyms and two band halls.
“(I’m) just excited this morning, dropped off my babies,” said parent Larhonda Griffin. “My kids were excited to get here.”
The $26 million building project began four years ago with the restructuring of bonds. In addition to money from the bonds, the district received $6 million from the Arkansas Academic Facilities Partnership Program.
Theresa Cowling, the school’s principal, said that the campus is equipped with the latest technology.
“I am extremely excited for our school and our community,” Cowling said. “This is a beautiful facility and the extra space is certainly going to allow us to expand some programs and some very creative things for our scheduling for the 21-22 school year.”
This is the first new school constructed for the Texarkana Arkansas School District since 1983.
“It’s just a beautiful building,” Cowling said. “And I cannot wait to share it with all of our community.”
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.