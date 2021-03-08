MISSING: Texarkana girl may be headed to Alabama with person she met online

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is currently looking for a missing teenage girl.
Police say Tanshanaya Kiaira Willis, 16, went missing Jan. 27. She reportedly left with an unknown person she met online. Police believe they may be headed to Alabama. Her cell phone went dead in Greenville, Mississippi, police say. It’s possible the girl is in the Greenville or Jackson areas.
Willis goes by the nicknames “Shay” and “Nayla” and is 5′ 5″ tall, weighing about 120 lbs. She has brown eyes and multi-colored hair in box braids.
Anyone with information should call Detective Berry at 903-798-3130 or dial 911.
