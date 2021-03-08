Louisiana top doctors look back on early days of pandemic one year later

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Tuesday, March 6, it will mark one year of coronavirus in Louisiana.
It’s safe to say nobody saw the masks, the shutdown, and economic impact coming. And in some ways, not even the doctors who’ve led Louisiana through the crisis knew exactly how much our lives would change when the pandemic reached the state.
Here are some notable dates from 2020:
- Feb. 6: OLOL discusses pandemic plan with infection team
- Feb. 28: First COVID-19 death in the United States reported in Seattle
- March 4: Dr. Catherine O’Neal with OLOL briefed business leaders in Baton Rouge
- March 9: First COVID-19 case reported in Louisiana
- March 11: World Health Organization declares Coronavirus a global pandemic
- March 11: Physicians and leadership from almost every healthcare organization in the Baton Rouge region, along with Mayor Broome, meet to discuss community approach to responding to pandemic and ensure adequate access to coronavirus testing
- March 12: Baton Rouge healthcare leaders met with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams
- March 12: Mayor Broome cancels St. Patrick’s Day parade over COVID-19 concerns
- March 17: First COVID-19 case reported in Baton Rouge at Baton Rouge General
But medical experts were preparing long before the state’s first case.
“We were so scared, it was so new and not understood,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake.
“A lot of reviewing plans, a lot of discussions with local governments, with hospital leaders, and talking through what it would look like, when we started getting our first case,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, interim assistant secretary of the Louisiana Department of Public Health.
Dr. O’Neal and Dr. Kanter have been on the frontlines of the pandemic since the beginning and remember some key dates before and during the early days of it.
“March 4, the day we had the business brief, where we took tons of people, we would never do that today, and put them in a room, and talked about what to expect and how to prepare your business,” said Dr. O’Neal.
“There were a couple weeks in the middle of March where the Greater New Orleans region had the fastest growing outbreak of anywhere in the world to date at that point in time, faster than South Korea, faster than Italy, and faster than Wuhan, China where it began,” said Dr. Kanter.
But these medical experts say there were some early missteps too that might have cost Louisiana, like the use of masks.
“We were handicapped back then for a couple main reasons. There was a lot that we didn’t know about the virus and there were resources, that we just didn’t have, no one in the country had at that point in time. In terms of knowledge, we did not know how significant asymptomatic infection and spread was in the provocation of this virus,” said Dr. Kanter.
“It was so hard to watch the community fight over science, and if there was anything I wish I could’ve changed, it was that we would stop fighting over science, because the science really never changed, it just advanced, and people weren’t accepting of the advance, because there wasn’t a consistent message,” said Dr. O’Neal.
But through vaccines, these doctors do see the end of what seems to have been the longest year of all of our lives.
“We need the next wave that 20 to 50-year-olds to say, ‘I also want the vaccine.’ That’s when we reach the finish line, and until then, we’ve got some work to do,” said Dr. O’Neal.
“Do the masking, do the distancing, wash your hands, stay outdoors as much as you can for just a little bit longer so that we keep those [coronavirus] variants at bay. At the same time, we have to use every dose of vaccine as quickly and as equitably as possible,” said Dr. Kanter.
To date, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), 9,748 people in the state have died due to complications from COVID-19.
