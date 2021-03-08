Louisiana to conduct COVID-19 testing March 8-13 at 2 sites in Lincoln Parish

(KSLA) — Louisiana will have two COVID-19 testing site set up March 8-13 for people in the northeast part of the state, the state health department reports.
Members of the Louisiana Army National Guard will operate a site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Louisiana Tech University’s Thomas Assembly Center, 1650 W. Alabama Ave. in Ruston.
LANG also will operate a testing site at Grambling State University, 1234 Grambling Road in Grambling, from noon to 4 p.m. each weekday.
People who come to be tested must wear a mask and stay in their vehicles.
Those who are 13 years old or older will use a self-administered nasal swab test. They will swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles then drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
Parents will administer tests to their children who are 12 years old or younger.
While awaiting results, health officials advise, people who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent spreading the COVID-19 virus to people in their home and community.
No LANG-operated sites will be open this week in the Health Department’s Region 7 in northwest Louisiana.
