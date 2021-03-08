Gov. Hutchinson expands vaccine eligibility in Ark., announces hotline to help people make appointments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KSLA) - Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed the public Monday, March 8 to make an announcement regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
During the news conference Monday, Gov. Hutchinson announced the state is now expanding vaccine eligibility by opening up Phase 1B to include everyone in that group. Previously, the group was limited to those 65 and older, educators, first responders, and food processing workers, but it is now opened to everyone in Phase 1B, primarily including those in manufacturing facilities, public transport, and other essential categories like those in government services.
Click here for the full list of who is included in Phase 1B.
The governor says recently, there has not been enough demand for the vaccine in the state, and they’re hoping to increase the number of doses being administered. This move to open up Phase 1B makes about 180,000 more people in the state eligible for the vaccine, Gov. Hutchinson says.
Also, the governor says he is moving those with intellectual or developmental disabilities from Phase 1C into Phase 1B, so those individuals are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
The governor also announced the state is launching a hotline for people to call to get help scheduling a vaccine appointment if they’re not able to use the internet to do so. The call center, which will be staffed with about 30 people, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-985-6030. The call center opens Monday, March 8. Translation services are available.
It should be noted that the call center can only schedule appointments at vaccination clinics being held by the state department of health. Those who want to go to their own pharmacy or another location will have to call that location to make an appointment, however, the hotline can still be utilized for guidance through that process.
Gov. Hutchinson says he hopes to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1B by the end of March so Phase 1C can begin in April. The governor also asks that those who have put their name on more than one waiting list contact those facilities once they’ve been vaccinated to take their name off the waiting list in order to help facilitate the vaccination process.
The governor also noted there has been very little waste when it comes to the vaccination effort. The state has only lost 234 doses out of more than one million administered.
