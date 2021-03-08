French Quarter visitors, businesses alarmed after separate shootings injure four teens

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four total teens are injured in three separate shootings over the weekend, including a 14- and 15-year-old injured on Bourbon Street.
The violence has both visitors and locals alike taken aback, all while the state and metro area continue to roll back COVID-19 restrictions.
“I was smoking a cigarette right outside of right there and I just heard at least five gunshots go off,” said a Floridian native.
Only a few hours into experiencing New Orleans for the first time, one native Floridian recounts the alarming minutes following a shooting in the 500 block of Bourbon St.
“Literally 1000 people or more started running down the street and screaming,” she said.
Reporter: “What was going through your mind?”
“Get the hell off Bourbon St., that was about it that’s all I could think about get off Bourbon St… the way they handled it I felt like it was common practice like everyone still just walking around having a good time and I’m like you realize two people just got shot,” she said.
She says she saw EMS load a teenager into an ambulance and drive off, later finding out according to the NOPD, a female shooter opened fire, injuring a 14 and 15-year-old boy.
“I think the children they shouldn’t be out here when he gets past a certain time,” said St. Louis Market manager, Marisa Wolftale.
The Bourbon St. shooting is one of three shootings that injured four total teens over the weekend. Sitting just off Bourbon St., Marisa Wolftale, manager of the St. Louis market says with the state and city in various stages of lifting Covid restrictions, the crowds are back with varied reactions to the increased violence.
“I think the locals are very shocked… I kind of think everyone thinks New Orleans is the wild, wild west anyway so they’re not surprised, I don’t know,” said Wolftale.
At the same time, she says they’re thankful for the business as long as its safe business.
“We all need to re-open we need to survive so wear your mask get your vaccine and let’s have a drink,” said Wolftale.
“Florida doesn’t have restrictions at all and you all have way more people doing all kinds of things than we do so this was a shock honestly to see so many people,” said the visitor.
With coffee and beignets in hand, the visitor says not even a shooting will scare her away.
“Before that, I was really nervous about being here and then after that I was like I’m never gonna leave.”
Wolftale expects even more visitors and locals to flood the quarter for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
