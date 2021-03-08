City of Marshall to reopen all city facilities on March 10

MARSHALL, La. (KSLA) - The City of Marshall announced on Monday morning that the city will follow Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidance and will reopen all city facilities on March 10.
According to the news release issued on March 8, the facilities that will open at full capacity are:
- City of Marshall water billing office
- Memorial City Hall
- Marshall Convention Center
- Lions Community Center
- Smith Community Center
Also, the Marshall City Arena will now be open to visitors as well. The arena was open to only event participants.
This will become effective at 12:01 a.m. on March 10.
This does not include the City of Marshall’s municipal court, which is controlled by the Texas Supreme Court and public meetings.
“While we are happy to re-open our facilities to the public, we remind citizens that are utilizing the facilities to do so at their own risk,” reads a news release from the City of Marshall. “We ask that you continue to wear a mask while indoors, maintain a safe distance from others, and engage in safe practices.”
For information on renting a community center, contact Patty Munds at (903)-935-4414 to schedule an appointment. To rent Memorial City Hall, call Glenn Barnhart at (903) 934-7992.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.