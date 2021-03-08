Bossier PD looking for stolen boat, trailer

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is currently asking for the public’s help finding a stolen boat and trailer, as well as the person responsible for the crime.
Police say on Sunday, March 7, a boat and trailer were stolen from a home in the 5000 block of Belle Chase. The person responsible reportedly pulled up the house and hooked his truck up to the victim’s boat trailer, then drove off with the boat in tow.
The alleged thief was driving a light-colored older model Chevy or GMC pickup truck, police say. The vehicle was captured on surveillance video driving west over the Jimmie Davis Bridge around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The stolen boat has been identified as a Ranger fishing boat.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605, or call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. Those with info can also submit an anonymous tip online here, or download the free P3 Tips app.
