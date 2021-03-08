Beautiful sunshine today with changes on the way

Wednesday and Thursday will each be cloudy with a possible shower. This next weather maker on its way will be taking its time and remain just to our north. Therefore, we will see a lot of southerly winds that will keep temperatures warm and will keep the clouds around. You may need need your sunglasses these two days, but maybe not your umbrella either. I only have a 20% chance of a quick shower. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.