Beautiful sunshine today with changes on the way

(KSLA) - Good Monday morning! The beautiful sunshine returns today with no chance of rain for today! We are tracking a slow moving cold front his week that will eventually bring more rain to the ArkLaTex by this weekend.
Today will be a fantastic day! The sun will be out shining with no chance of rain. The clouds will be quite limited for much of the day, but may be on the increase after sunset this evening. With the sunshine, we will warm temperatures up to the lower 70s. So, it will be a nice and warm day! Perfect weather for a run, gardening, or anything to do outside!
Tuesday will be another dry day. However, it will not be as pretty. Clouds will be increasing from Monday night, so there will not be a lot of sunshine Tuesday. As far as rain goes, there’s a very slim chance of anything, but one shower is not ruled out. Overall, rain chances are rounded down to zero. Temperatures will be warm again despite the clouds and will reach the lower to mid 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday will each be cloudy with a possible shower. This next weather maker on its way will be taking its time and remain just to our north. Therefore, we will see a lot of southerly winds that will keep temperatures warm and will keep the clouds around. You may need need your sunglasses these two days, but maybe not your umbrella either. I only have a 20% chance of a quick shower. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Friday still only has a 20% chance of rain, but there could be a little more rain around. The slow moving cold front to our north will be heading south in our direction. If we do see any rain, it will not last too long. Temperatures will be very warm and will be in the upper 70s pushing for the 80s!
This weekend has a better chance to see the rain. Depending on when the cold front decides to move more south and start moving east, is when we will begin to see that rain. There could also be some storms involved as well. As of now, I have a 30% chance Saturday, and a 50% chance Sunday. So, this weekend is shaping up to be a wet one. Better to have an indoor plan alternative just in case.
Have a great Monday and enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!
