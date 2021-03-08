Active COVID-19 cases fall under 4,000 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw its number of active COVID-19 cases continue to fall as hospitalizations and the number of people on ventilators continues to decline as well.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state had 3,967 active cases, down 193 from Saturday. Officials said 335 people remain hospitalized due to the virus, down 10 from Saturday, while 65 people are on ventilators, also down 10.
Gov. Hutchinson said on social media that he was also encouraged by a decrease in new cases, while the state has given out nearly 63% of vaccinations with the federal programs giving out 42% of their stockpile.
The number of deaths increased by 22 Sunday to 5,319, while total cases were up 165 to 324,818.
Of the 22 deaths, seven of the deaths were reported in Region 8 - two deaths each in Cleburne and Jackson counties; and one death each in Baxter, Poinsett and Stone counties.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases reported.
State health officials also said Sunday nearly 730,000 total vaccine doses have been given out so far, with 4,400 PCR and antigen tests given Saturday around the state.
