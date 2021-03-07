Wreck involving four-wheeler leaves one dead

JEFFERSON, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Jefferson Police Department, one person is dead following a wreck involving a four-wheeler.
The incident occurred in the 600 block of W. Broadway at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 6.
Upon arrival, patient care was administered to the driver. After attempts to revive him, he was declared deceased on the scene by Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Judge Lena Pope.
The deceased has been identified as Cederick Kelly, 48, of Jefferson.
The Jefferson Police Department is currently investigating the crash with assistance from the Department of Public Safety.
