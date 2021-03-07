East Texas plumbers finish repairing last pipes from freeze

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Almost three weeks after the winter storm that crippled East Texas roads and shattered countless water pipes in homes, plumbers are finally completing the last few repairs.
Glen Parker of Richard Parker Plumbing in Longview, has worked 16 straight days since calls for frozen pipes first started coming in February.
“Now, it’s catching up with everything else. Regularly scheduled plumbing jobs, faucet repair, commode stoppage, sink stoppage. Starting to get tired now,” Glen said.
Emergencies like major line breaks have been a priority. Crews have been working constantly to get all major breaks fixed.
“We put them on the list, and we do them as quickly as we can. We got to make sure they answer their phone because if they don’t answer their phone, we got to go to the next call,” said Juanita Coy, Parker’s office manager.
A recurring problem for plumbers was a specialty-size hot water line called CPVC that is common in older homes and mobile homes. It was also the most common line broken during the freeze.
“We ran out of fitting several times during the freeze and had to order more in. People coming and getting it, or us using it in the field,” Parker said.
For Parker’s crews, it became more than service calls because some customers had been without running water for over two weeks.
“Physically we haven’t stopped, so we’re not getting any rest. Well, the mental part is not being able to get everybody done, which hurts us bad,” Parker said.
“Everybody’s going to get taken care of,” Coy said.
Parker gave his exhausted crews the weekend off.
