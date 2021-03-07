Early voting begins in Bossier City

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, Mar. 6, marks the first day of early voting in Bossier City.
One of the major races on the ballot this year is for mayor of the city. The race is between incumbent Mayor Lo Walker and challenger Tommy Chandler.
Mayor Lo Walker is seeking election for a fifth term. He says his campaign focuses on the revitalization of Bossier City.
Opponent Tommy Chandler says he believes in fresh leadership and has goals of improving safety, roads and spending.
If Mayor Walker wins this election, he will be the first mayor to have a fifth term in office. Meanwhile, if Chandler takes the job, this will be the city’s first new mayor in decades.
Early voting ends on Saturday, Mar. 13. To find your voting location please click, here.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.