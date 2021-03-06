Sunny, warm, and dry weather for the weekend

Happy Saturday everyone! The dry weather is back and so is the sunshine for your weekend! Overall the next few days will be more spring like with temperatures in the 60s and 70s with sunshine so get outside if you can! Beautiful weather is in store.
Today: temperatures this morning will hang out in the mid and upper 40s but by the afternoon hours we’ll be in the mid and upper 50s! Perfect for an outdoor lunch but keep in mind it will be windy outdoors 10mph winds with gusts up to 20mph at times. Highs today are in the mid 60s.
Sunday: another great day in store with slightly warmer highs. The morning is clear and dry for the travel to work and or church with temperatures in the 40s unless you’re headed out earlier then you’ll be out in lows in the upper 30s. Highs Sunday will reach the upper 60s with calm 5mph winds.
By Monday, the fun continues with mostly sunny and dry skies. Clouds will increase during the evening hours but still remain dry. It’ll be just a tad warmer as highs climb into the low 70s.
Tuesday will be another dry day, but the clouds will be on the increase by then. It should be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine. At times, it may be complete overcast. At least, we will stay free of any rain. Temperatures should warm up a little more to the lower to mid 70s.
There are some signs of more rain on the return by the middle part of next week. Our next weather system looks to head our way, but will really take its time to reach the ArkLaTex. It should be a slow-moving cold front that will bring some showers by the end of the week. Since it’s moving slow, it will also create southerly winds which will increase temperatures to the 70s each day. So, it will be warm, even during the overnight hours.
We will keep an eye on this next weather maker over the next few days. It is March, so anytime there’s rain or storms in the future, severe weather could be possible. As of now, it looks unlikely. If anything changes, we will be your First Alert!
Have a great weekend! Get outdoors if possible!
