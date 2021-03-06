Sunny, warm, and dry weather for the weekend

There are some signs of more rain on the return by the middle part of next week. Our next weather system looks to head our way, but will really take its time to reach the ArkLaTex. It should be a slow-moving cold front that will bring some showers by the end of the week. Since it’s moving slow, it will also create southerly winds which will increase temperatures to the 70s each day. So, it will be warm, even during the overnight hours.