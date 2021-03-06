Sen. Boozman announces re-election bid, will seek third term in 2022

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - Arkansas’ senior senator said Saturday that he will be seeking another term in office next year.
In a media release, Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) said he is seeking a third term in office during the 2022 general election. Boozman, who serves as ranking member for the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, said he wants to continue providing conservative leadership in the Senate.
“Now more than ever Arkansas needs strong, conservative leadership in Washington. I am proud to be that leader,” Sen. Boozman said.
In the announcement, the senator also mentioned growing up in a military family, his wife, Cathy and their three daughters, as reasons to serve in public service.
Boozman, who also serves on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said he wants to continue working on veterans, law enforcement and agriculture issues in the Senate.
“As your senator, I will remain a tireless champion for Arkansas, our values and our freedoms. As the son of an Air Force Master Sergeant, I will always have the backs of our veterans and service members. I proudly stand with our law enforcement, defend our Second Amendment rights, and oppose the Left’s radical agenda seeking to silence our voices and fundamentally change our way of life. I will continue fighting for Arkansas’s working families and small businesses; and my efforts to support our farmers, ranchers and rural communities will take a backseat to no one,” Sen. Boozman said.
Boozman was elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2016. Before that, he served in the U.S. House and was a member of the Rogers School Board.
