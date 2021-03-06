Sen. Boozman announces re-election bid, will seek third term in 2022

“As your senator, I will remain a tireless champion for Arkansas, our values and our freedoms. As the son of an Air Force Master Sergeant, I will always have the backs of our veterans and service members. I proudly stand with our law enforcement, defend our Second Amendment rights, and oppose the Left’s radical agenda seeking to silence our voices and fundamentally change our way of life. I will continue fighting for Arkansas’s working families and small businesses; and my efforts to support our farmers, ranchers and rural communities will take a backseat to no one,” Sen. Boozman said.