Johnson & Johnson vaccinations underway at the Brookeshire Grocery Arena

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccines have made their way to Bossier City.
On Saturday, March 6, Louisianians currently eligible under state guidelines had the chance to get one of 4,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“It’s the largest one-day effort that we’ve seen in Northwest Louisiana,” Steve Randall, chief operating officer at Ochsner LSU Health, said.
The drive-thru vaccination hub opened at 9 a.m. and lasted until 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Brookeshire Grocery Arena. From 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., two lanes were dedicated to educators to receive the vaccine.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the only currently approved vaccine that is a single-shot. The other two coronavirus vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, require a second dose weeks after the initial shot.
“I heard it was going to be Johnson & Johnson,” J. P. Stajduher said, when asked why he wanted to get the J&J vaccine. “With one shot, that’s going to be a lot easier than coming back for two.”
The Louisiana Department of Health, LSU Health Shreveport, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, Louisiana National Guard, students from BPCC, SUSLA, NSU and staff from other healthcare providers are working hand-in-hand to make this clinic possible.
“We’re putting our foot on the gas pedal, on the offensive against this pandemic; but wearing masks and getting vaccinated are the two most important things to do that,” said Dr. John Vanchiere, director of vaccines and testing outreach for LSU Health Shreveport.
