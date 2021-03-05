47-year-old man arrested for trying to meet up with juvenile

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 47-year-old man who was trying to meet up with a juvenile.
According to Sheriff Jason Ard, the 47-year-old was contacting the juvenile through a popular messaging app. While they were messaging the man identified himself as Darrel Lee. The family of the juvenile suspected something might be wrong with this and decided to investigate.
According to authorities, Lee did make it all the way to where the juvenile was staying but did not end up meeting with the juvenile.
He is being charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, 7 counts, and possession of child pornography, 2 counts.
Lee was arrested back in February of 2021 for indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. He was released after posting a $75,000 bond.
