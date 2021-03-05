14-year-old accused of shooting mother, boyfriend in Texarkana now in custody

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A 14-year-old is now in custody after being accused of shooting his mother and his mother’s boyfriend.
The shooting happened back on Feb. 27 around 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of Laurel Street in Texarkana.
PREVIOUS STORY>>> Texarkana police searching for teen who allegedly shot 2 people
The Texarkana Police Department says the teen is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree domestic battery.
The teen’s mother brought him into the Bi-State Center on Thursday, March 4 around 1:30 p.m. and turned him over to detectives.
No date has been set at this time for the teen’s first court appearance.
