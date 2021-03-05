Woman accused of killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child from body pleads not guilty

Woman accused of killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child from body pleads not guilty
Taylor Rene Parker, 27, of Simms, Texas agreed Oct. 13, 2020 to return to Texas to face charges in connection with the deaths of a pregnant New Boston, Texas woman and her unborn daughter, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports. (Source: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By Rachael Thomas | March 5, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 3:38 PM

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The suspect accused in the murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child has pleaded not guilty.

Taylor Rene Parker is accused of killing Reagan Simmons Hancock, 21, and forcibly removing her unborn child from her womb. Hancock was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

GRAPHIC: Affidavit details what investigators believe happened to slain pregnant woman, unborn baby who was taken from her

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty in this case. Parker’s trial will be held in 2022 sometime between May and October.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.