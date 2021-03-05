Texas National Guard medics administer vaccines at Cass County clinic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Texas program with the goal of distributing COVID-19 vaccines has made its way to rural Cass County.
Members with the Texas Army National Guard took over portions of the Cass County Law Enforcement Center in Linden Texas on Friday, Mar. 5. The guard is there as part of Governor Greg Abbott’s “Save Our Seniors Initiative.”
“We have combat medics here actually administering the vaccine to the people of the area,” said Sgt. Eric Johnson.
One hundred doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered to residents 65 years and older, and those with underlying medical issues. Betty Carter, of Avinger, was among the 100.
“I feel fine. I’ve been real anxious about getting the shot so I won’t get the virus, I hope,” said Carter.
Residents who were not able to get the shot today have another opportunity. The next clinic, also part of the “Save Our Seniors Initiative,” is set for Tuesday, Mar. 9.
Officials say there will be 400 doses available at the next clinic.
You can register for Tuesday’s clinic by calling the Cass County Judge’s office at (903) 756-5181 ext. 0.
