SPD searching for missing teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing teen.
Paris Walpool, 15, was last seen on Thursday, Mar. 4, at around 8 a.m. in the 200 block of East Lister Street.
She is said to have been wearing a black polo jacket, black jeans, black Fila shoes and a grey backpack. Paris is approximately 5′10 and weighs about 150 pounds.
Paris’s family says they are concerned about her because she suffers from asthma and sickle cell disease.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Paris, please contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300, option #3.
