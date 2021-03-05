Woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds found in Martin Luther King neighborhood

A shooting was reported Friday, March 5, 2021 near David Raines Road and 7th Street in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | March 5, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 12:41 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a fatal shooting just after 9 a.m. on Friday, March 5.

According to dispatch records, the shooting happened on David Raines Road at 7th Street. That’s in the Martin Luther King neighborhood.

Lt. Yanzandt with the Shreveport Police Department says they got the call Friday morning that a person had found a body. Police responded and found an adult female who was dead from apparent gunshot wounds. It’s unclear at this time how long the woman had been dead when she was found.

The deceased woman has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

A fatal shooting was reported Friday, March 5, 2021 near the intersection of David Raines Road and 7th Street in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA)

