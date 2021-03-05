Rain moves in today; drying out just in time for the weekend

Happy Friday! We’ve made it to the end of the week but there will rain to finish up the day so you may need an umbrella or rain jacket. I don’t think it’ll be bad enough to need full gear. Good news is that this moves out tonight for the sunshine and dry weather this weekend.
Today: A developing low pressure center will be moving by the ArkLaTex and will bring a few showers and maybe a couple storms. This morning we’re seeing heavy rain in the I-30 corridor and north with a few very light showers further south. Mid to late morning rain will be moving towards I-20. During the afternoon and early evening, a few heavier showers and an isolated storm will continue to move through the ArkLaTex. Late this evening however, we’ll dry out with clouds moving away Saturday morning.
The weekend is looking GREAT! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for the weekend with ample sunshine! This will be the first weekend in about two weeks where there’s not any rain or snow. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s so it will be chilly but the warm up each afternoon will make up for it.
By Monday, there will continue to be more dry conditions with no chance of rain. There might however be a few more clouds around. Still plenty of sunshine though. Temperatures will also warm up to the 70s by the afternoon. So it will be a very nice day!
There are some signs of more rain on the return by the middle part of next week. I have lowered the rain chance Wednesday to only 20%. It is trending towards less rain now than it did yesterday. I’m not pulling the trigger on there not being any rain just yet, but it could be dry much of next week. Temperatures still look to stay on the warm side and get up to the 70s.
Have a great Friday and enjoy the weekend!
