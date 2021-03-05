Rain ends tonight with sunshine returning this weekend

(KSLA) - The showers will be winding down this evening and move away completely by tonight. The clouds will also clear away to make room for more sunshine throughout the weekend!
This evening will have a few lingering showers, but the heaviest rain will be gone. If you have any evening plans, you may still need that umbrella. Temperatures will be a little chilly and will cool to the lower to mid 50s. So you may also need a jacket.
Tonight, The rain will come to an end. The clouds will even be clearing away as well. So, if you are out late tonight, you should no longer need an umbrella. Temperatures tonight will cool to the upper 30s along the I-30 corridor and the lower to mid 40s everywhere else. So, you should need a jacket.
The weekend is looking GREAT! Temperatures will be in the mid 60s for the weekend with ample sunshine! This will be the first weekend in about two weeks where there’s not any rain or snow. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to the 40s so it will be chilly but the warm up each afternoon will make up for it. It will be fantastic weather to enjoy!
By Monday, there will continue to be more dry conditions with no chance of rain. There might however be a few more clouds around. Still plenty of sunshine mixing in though. Temperatures will also warm up to the 70s by the afternoon. So it will be a very nice day!
Tuesday will be another dry day, but the clouds will be on the increase by then. It should be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine. At times, it may be complete overcast. At least, we will stay free of any rain. Temperatures should warm up a little more to the lower to mid 70s.
There are some signs of more rain on the return by the middle part of next week. I have kept the rain chance Wednesday and Thursday to only 20%. Our next weather system looks to head our way, but will really take its time to reach the ArkLaTex. It should be a slow-moving cold front that will bring some showers by the end of the week. Since it’s moving slow, it will also create southerly winds which will increase temperatures to the 70s each day. So, it will be warm, even during the overnight hours.
We will keep an eye on this next weather maker over the next few days. It is March, so anytime there’s rain or storms in the future, severe weather could be possible. As of now, it looks unlikely. If anything changes, we will be your First Alert!
Have a great weekend and enjoy the sunshine!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.