Pennsylvania contractor returns to Tyler to help winter storm victims

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After seeing his former home suffer from the winter storm, former Tyler resident Josh Bloom decided to drive down all the way from Pennsylvania to help those impacted by the winter storm.
Bloom, his mom, his son and his friend made the trip in the span of two days, bringing donated supplies for repairs as well as food and blankets to give to those in need.
“I travel all around the world helping people and telling them about the love of Jesus, so what better way to do that then to come back to the people I lived with and help people practically,” said Bloom.
Bloom is a missionary and contractor, so he was able to help restore water and fix damages for people free of charge after teaming up with MercyWorks. Bloom’s friend, George Thomas, joined him and his family after seeing Bloom’s desire to help people down in Tyler on Facebook. Thomas didn’t know what to expect when he traveled down, but he says he is grateful that he made the trip.
“Just knowing the few people that I did help, and how we impacted their lives, and helped them whether they could afford it or not. They needed it and we were here to help,” said Thomas.
Bloom and his team were in the Tyler area last Wednesday and Thursday helping as many people as they could. Even though they are now gone, they want others to pay it forward and help others who still need help.
“I love being able to come back to where you lived to just give back to people who maybe don’t have the resources or the finances or both,” said Bloom.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.