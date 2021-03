Therefore, under a Joint Resolution of the Parishes of Bossier, Bienville, and Webster, the Flood State of Lake Bistenau was determined to be at 144′. Once Lake Bistineau reaches 144′ it will be a “No Wake Zone” to all Boat Traffix. This will remain in effect until the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries determines that the lake has receded to a level below 144′.

Brian R. Williams