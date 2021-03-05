New coronavirus relief plan made it to Senate, but may be delayed if lawmakers can’t compromise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new COVID-19 relief plan made it to the Senate, but there may be a delay if lawmakers can’t come to a compromise, which could delay the issuing of stimulus checks.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the chamber will stay in session through the weekend to vote on the new trillion-dollar coronavirus relief plan, but if changes are made, that means stimulus checks won’t come as quickly as expected. The country is closing in on a year since the pandemic started, and already, folks are on their third round of stimulus checks. However, people in Baton Rouge are still going through the motions trying to stay afloat.
“Well, for us personally, there was a few downtimes. My wife lost her job a little while, but thank God she is back working. We’ve been fortunate to continue working throughout this time, at least I have,” said Barry McGee.
Daniel Blanchard says this has been hard year for him and his friends too.
“Well, you know, we struggle. I have some friends who haven’t had to work this year; they’re struggling. I have friends that I have helped myself because they have children and there is no food in the house,” said Blanchard.
The goal is to get the new COVID-19 plan approved by March 14 so people can start getting more money in their pockets by late March or early April. However, Senate Republicans have concerns about how many Americans will receive those checks. Right now, anyone making $75,000 per year or less will get the full $1,400 check. Those making $80,000 will see a smaller check. Married couples who make up to $150,000 per year will get $2,800 as a couple, and $1,400 for every child. Smaller checks will be given to couples who make $160,000 per year.
“We send those people up there from different parties, from two main parties, independents, etc. They are up there to compromise and to do something. No, just hold tight on their positions and everything comes to a grand and huge stalemate,” adds Blanchard.
Lawmakers say they want to get this plan approved soon, especially before extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires.
