New coronavirus relief plan made it to Senate, but may be delayed if lawmakers can’t compromise

The goal is to get the new COVID-19 plan approved by March 14 so people can start getting more money in their pockets by late March or early April. However, Senate Republicans have concerns about how many Americans will receive those checks. Right now, anyone making $75,000 per year or less will get the full $1,400 check. Those making $80,000 will see a smaller check. Married couples who make up to $150,000 per year will get $2,800 as a couple, and $1,400 for every child. Smaller checks will be given to couples who make $160,000 per year.