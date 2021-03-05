Neiman-Marcus Longview facility will operate through 2021 holiday season despite sale

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A spokesperson for Neiman-Marcus told KLTV Thursday that they have accepted offers on our Longview and Las Colinas distribution facilities and intend to financially close on both deals by the end of this month.
However, though the deals will be finalized this month, they said that Longview will be operational through the 2021 holiday season and Las Colinas will stay open into fall 2022.
“We intend to use the proceeds from these sales to reinvest in our supply chain, improving our speed to customer and speed of replenishment, adding additional capacity in key markets, and investing in technology that increases efficiency. We also intend to expand our Pinnacle Park facility in Dallas, TX and our East Coast Distribution Center facility in Pittston, PA,” the spokesperson stated.
As for employees of these two locations, the company said that associates who ultimately exit the organization as a result of the closing of the Longview and Las Colinas facilities will be eligible for severance. They said they intend to retain a team of current Longview associates to manage logistics for the organization remotely.
They added that once the expansion of the Pinnacle Park facility is complete, they expect some employment transfer opportunities for some of the existing associates at Las Colinas and Longview. They said they also intend to facilitate hiring events with local Longview employers as the closing date nears to assist affected associates.
“This was a difficult decision to make as we have been part of the Longview community for many years and appreciate our long-standing relationship,” the company spokesperson said.
Neiman-Marcus did not reveal the buyers or the purchase prices of the facilities.
There are 160 employees in the Longview facility.
