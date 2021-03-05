MISSING: Bossier Police looking for teens who ran away from youth shelter

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is currently looking for two teenagers who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter the night of Feb. 28.
Police are trying to find Serenity Kriger, 15, of Stonewall, and Kayla Koeplin, 15, of Michigan. Investigators say they left the shelter around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Kriger is described as a white female who is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 110 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, and red shoes.
Koeplin is described as an Asian female who is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white shoes.
Anyone with information about the missing girls is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or click here to submit an anonymous tip. Those with info can also download the free P3 Tips app.
