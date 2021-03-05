Military family thanks community for outpouring of support after U-Haul is stolen

Kassandra and Benjamin Benton and their two girls were ready to start their new life for Benjamin’s next duty station at Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB). The family of four stopped for the night in Covington, Georgia just outside of Atlanta for the night and when they woke the next morning, they found their U-Haul had been stolen. All of their belongings were taken, including the ashes of their son, Wyatt.