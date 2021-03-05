Man accused of killing cab driver in 2014 pleads guilty to manslaughter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man accused in the 2014 murder of a cab driver has pleaded guilty.
Reginald Demarkus Williams, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday, March 4, 2021 to manslaughter. Williams killed Carlos Jenkins, 38, back on July 5, 2014.
The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Williams was initially charged with second-degree murder, but received a 40-year prison term for his manslaughter plea, with a consecutive 15-year term for the attempted armed robbery. He will serve the latter term without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
Williams was sentenced by Judge Ramona Emanuel.
