Longview woman takes 30-year prison sentence in death of child

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Ciara Channel Dison, previously convicted for the murder of a 1-year-old child, has agreed to a 30-year prison sentence.
The agreement came before Judge Alfonso Charles on Thursday in Longview.
Dison, of Longview, was indicted alongside Shaglenda Denise Reddix, also of Longview, for murder and injury to a child, respectively by a Gregg County grand jury in 2018.
The women were initially arrested on Jan. 6, 2018. That day, EMS responded to a call in the 100 block of East Hawkins Parkway where they found a nonresponsive 1-year-old girl. The child was later pronounced dead.
Police said at the time of the arrests that Dison’s actions resulted in the death of the child and Reddix failed to seek medical treatment for the child.
