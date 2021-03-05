Longview sex offender sentenced as part of international child sex abuse investigation

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says according to information presented at Orange’s trial, the investigation started as a lead from INTERPOL’s Operation Blackwrist. A search warrant was executed at Orange’s home in Longview on Dec. 20, 2018. A device containing child porn was found on a dresser next to Orange’s bed, the DOJ says. According to testimony from a forensic analyst, the porn had been accessed and downloaded as recently as the night before the device was found. Analysts testified that Orange’s email address, browsing history, and IP address connected him to the child exploitation website identified in the operation. The DOJ says evidence also showed the device found was used to take surreptitious photos of young boys in stores in Longview the day before.