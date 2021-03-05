La. enters Phase 3; some Shreveport area festivals continue with 2021 plans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana is now in Phase 3. So what does that mean for activities and festivals in Shreveport?
According to a representative with the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, some festivals are still proceeding with their plans, like Mudbug Madness, Bourbon and Barbeque, and the Red River Balloon Rally. There will be some restrictions of course, but this will help boost tourism, which suffered a big loss in 2020.
Watch KSLA News 12 this evening to hear from the general manager of the Shreveport Aquarium and the organizer of the Bourbon and Barbeque Festival.
