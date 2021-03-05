Gov. Abbott visits Tyler to stump for social media bill; ‘Conservative speech will not be canceled’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference Friday with State Sen. Bryan Hughes on Senate Bill 12, the Senator’s social media legislation.
SB 12 will help prohibit social media companies from censoring Texans based on the viewpoints they express.
“We need to recognize in Texas, maybe particularly in Texas, we see that the First Amendment is under assault by the social media companies and that is not going to be tolerated in Texas,” Abbott said.
“The right to hash things out to hear other views that we may not like?” Hughes said. “Because we want to get to the truth. We want to get to the right place. We’re not afraid of a debate.”
“If you have a viewpoint different from theirs, they want to shut you up,” Hughes said. “That’s not the American way. And that is not the Texas way. They enforce that silence for people that don’t agree with their agenda on religion or on politics or on freedom.”
Abbott also addressed the power issues from the February storm and reopening the Texas economy.
“What happened in Texas is completely unacceptable,” Abbott said. “People pay their power bills they expect to be able to get power for that power to be shut down is reprehensible. We’ve already identified some of the root causes of this. But more importantly, we’ve identified solutions to this. Let me tell you something, we are not going to end this legislative session without ensuring that the power never goes down in Texas again. And people in East Texas or any place in Texas, we’ll never have to experience this episode ever again.”
“We are in a complete different situation this March than we were last March,” Abbott said. “Last March, people had no idea what the disease was they had, most people actually had no idea what PPP even stood for. And now we have PPP and abundant supplies. This time last March, we had zero test kits to be able to test people for whether or not they had COVID-19. But more importantly, there was great confusion about what the appropriate standards were to make sure that we would be able to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And up until just a few months ago, we really had no medical treatments to deal with COVID-19. Early on in the fall, we did have antibody therapeutic drugs that came out I say in the fall in October, we had antibody therapeutic drugs that came out that were able to treat people who could contract COVID. Now most importantly, we have vaccines that we began to distribute in December and elevate and escalate and increase the money.”
