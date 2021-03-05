Gov. Abbott visits Tyler to stump for social media bill; ‘Conservative speech will not be canceled’

“We are in a complete different situation this March than we were last March,” Abbott said. “Last March, people had no idea what the disease was they had, most people actually had no idea what PPP even stood for. And now we have PPP and abundant supplies. This time last March, we had zero test kits to be able to test people for whether or not they had COVID-19. But more importantly, there was great confusion about what the appropriate standards were to make sure that we would be able to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And up until just a few months ago, we really had no medical treatments to deal with COVID-19. Early on in the fall, we did have antibody therapeutic drugs that came out I say in the fall in October, we had antibody therapeutic drugs that came out that were able to treat people who could contract COVID. Now most importantly, we have vaccines that we began to distribute in December and elevate and escalate and increase the money.”